Short for limited company, a .ltd domain is a great choice for any business, startup, or entrepreneur.

What is a .ltd domain?

Associated with limited companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Canada, .ltd is a versatile top-level domain for business owners or professionals. Don’t worry if you haven’t established a company yet – anyone can register a .ltd domain name.
Secure your .ltd domain today and show that customers can trust your business.
Why register a .ltd domain?

  • A .ltd domain instantly communicates your status as a limited company.
  • Makes your brand look professional, credible, and easy to remember.
  • Easier to secure than .com – great availability for company names.
  • Supports SEO and brand consistency for businesses operating under “Ltd.”.
