Drive change with a .sbs domain
CA$ 22.99SAVE 91%CA$ 1.99 /1st yr
Show visitors that you stand side-by-side with a .sbs domain. Ideal for non-profits, charities, activists, and everyone else who wants to promote their cause.
Check more domain names
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
What does a .sbs domain mean?
Short for side-by-side, a .sbs is a top-level domain (TLD) designed to tailor your online presence. This versatile domain extension is great for advocating your cause, establishing an inclusive community, or running a business with strong social values. Whatever your goal, a .sbs domain is available for anyone to register.
Secure your own .sbs domain name today and stand side-by-side with your visitors.
Why choose a .sbs domain?
- A .sbs domain gives you a unique web address not tied to a specific location or industry.
- It connects people around a cause or shared purpose, making your message clear.
- Its versatility supports market expansion and additional cause-driven projects.
- As a newer TLD, .sbs offers high availability and more chances to get your ideal name.