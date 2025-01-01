Get seen in Catalonia with a .cat domain

What is a .cat domain?

.cat is a sponsored generic top-level domain (TLD) for the Catalan language, spoken by over 9 million people across the autonomous Spain regions of Catalonia and Valencia. Outside Spain, Catalan-speaking communities also exist in Andorra, France, and Italy.
Secure a .cat domain today and show that your website celebrates Catalan culture and heritage. Don’t wait – domain flippers are always on the lookout for great .cat names.
Why register a .cat domain?

  • No geographical restrictions, but the .cat domain is reserved for Catalan content or cultural promotion.
  • Suitable for personal blogs, ecommerce stores, or business websites.
  • Signals to users that your site serves the Catalan community.
  • Builds trust and relevance, leading to more clicks and customers.
