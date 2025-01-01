Go beyond borders with a .eu domain

.eu
What is a .eu domain?

Is Europe your target market? Register a .eu domain and promote your business to 400+ million European Union (EU) residents, one of the largest markets worldwide.
Reserved for EU-based sites, .eu domains help you achieve two goals at once. It strengthens your European identity and expands your audience beyond your nation's border.
Why choose a .eu domain?

  • Trusted ccTLD for the European Union
  • Available only to EU citizens, businesses, and residents
  • Builds credibility across all EU markets
  • Improves rankings in European local search results
  • Shows commitment to serving European customers.
.eu domain FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about .eu domain names.

What is a .eu domain name?

Are .eu domains good?

Who can register a .eu ccTLD?

How much does a .eu domain name cost?