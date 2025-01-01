What does a .cards domain mean?

A .cards domain is a top-level domain designed for websites that revolve around cards – physical or digital. It’s a natural fit for greeting card designers, game developers, collectible sellers, tarot readers, and more.

With a .cards extension, your domain becomes more descriptive and aligned with your offering. It adds context, builds trust, and gives your visitors a clear reason to click.

Ready to deal in something memorable? Secure your .cards domain today and bring your ideas to the table.