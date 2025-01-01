Grow your business in Japan with a .jp domain
CA$ 55.99SAVE 25%CA$ 41.99 /1st yr
Connect with the Japanese audience with a domain that says ‘Made in Japan’.
Check more domain names
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
What is a .jp domain?
.jp is the country-code top-level domain (ccTLD) of Japan. Since only businesses officially registered under the Law of Japan can register a .jp domain, owning one means getting the trust of Japanese consumers.
Show that your website caters to the Japanese culture and accepts payments in yen with the .jp extension today. Hurry – don’t let competitors or domain flippers snatch your ideal web address.
Why choose a .jp domain?
- Japan’s official ccTLD, highly trusted by local consumers
- Available for entities with a Japanese presence (eligibility required)
- Improves SEO performance in Japan’s local searches
- Builds credibility with one of the world’s largest online markets.