Unlike .law, which is reserved for licensed legal professionals, the .legal TLD is open to anyone in the legal space – whether you're offering legal services, managing a compliance resource, building a legal tech platform, or simply making the law more accessible online.
A .legal domain adds professionalism to your online presence, letting visitors know they’ve found an authoritative source. It’s a perfect fit for solo attorneys, boutique firms, legal consultants, and mediators who want to brand confidently from the very first impression.
For example, you might offer corporate counsel through startuphelp.legal or highlight niche services with dataprivacy.legal. A .legal domain reinforces your specialization and values – clearly showing potential clients exactly what you offer.
The .legal domain isn’t just for traditional firms. It’s also a smart, forward-thinking choice for legal educators, policy advocates, compliance consultants, and even bloggers who write about legal topics.
Plus, the TLD works across sectors and specialties – from environmental law nonprofits and intellectual property experts to SaaS platforms offering automated contracts. It provides a clean, professional identity that’s easy to remember and can resonate with the right audience.
