What is a .capital domain?

A .capital domain is a top-level domain designed for the finance and investment sector. It’s a strong fit for venture capital firms, private equity groups, financial advisors, and fintech brands aiming to signal authority and expertise.

Whether you’re launching a portfolio site, funding platform, or consulting business, .capital gives your domain instant clarity and weight.

