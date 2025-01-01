Attract the right market with a .es domain

What does a .es domain mean?

Besides translating your website, having a local domain name is an excellent way to boost your online presence in Spain. With over 1.9 million registered domains, this country-code TLD is highly associated with all things Spanish.
Join millions of webmasters and online business owners around the world who have built success with a .es address.
Why choose a .es domain?

  • Connect your brand to Spain with a trusted .es domain.
  • Build familiarity with Spanish-speaking internet users.
  • Improve local SEO and rank higher in Spain’s search results.
  • Drive more organic traffic from Spanish audiences.
  • Strengthen authority and trust within the local community.
.es domain FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about .es domain names.

What is the .es domain?

What country do .es domain names belong to?

Who can register .es domains?

How much does an .es domain cost?

How do I transfer a domain?