What is a .properties domain?

The .properties extension is a top-level domain built for real estate professionals and platforms. It’s widely used by agencies, brokers, developers, and property listing services that want to establish trust and relevance with potential clients.

Whether you’re showcasing homes, managing rentals, or promoting commercial spaces, a .properties domain helps you stand out in a crowded market and makes your services easier to discover.

Make your real estate site easier to find – and trust.