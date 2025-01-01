.live domain

.live is one of the newer top-level domains (TLD), meaning that plenty of web addresses are still available at a great price.

The term “live” means that something is happening in the present moment, as opposed to being pre-recorded. The best part – it can be any kind of event, from a cooking class to a concert and a gaming competition.

As such, this domain extension is ideal for a streaming platform, an entertainment or news website, events, and everything in between.