Bring joy online with a .holiday domain
CA$ 104.99SAVE 91%CA$ 8.99 /1st yr
A .holiday domain is great for travel agencies, blogs, or businesses to promote seasonal deals and ideas.
Check more domain names
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
Sunshine, not spreadsheets
This extension is perfect for travel agencies, tourism boards, vacation rental platforms, lifestyle bloggers, holiday shops, event planners, and anyone offering seasonal products or getaway ideas.
It’s also great for personal projects like wedding websites, reunion pages, or annual event hubs where people gather (digitally or in person) to celebrate.
Why register a .holiday domain name?
The .holiday domain is warm, inviting, and descriptive – helping your site stand out and giving users a reason to click.
It’s also more available than traditional extensions, so you’re more likely to find a name that matches your brand or idea perfectly. Whether you’re selling, celebrating, or simply sharing, .holiday sets the tone.
Start the good times online – register your .holiday domain today and give your audience something to look forward to.