Care for animals with a .vet domain
CA$ 66.99SAVE 28%CA$ 47.99 /1st yr
A .vet domain is made for veterinarians, animal clinics, and pet care services to connect with clients, share expertise, or promote their practice online.
Check more domain names
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
What is a .vet domain?
For those who work in animal healthcare, a .vet domain is a particularly well-suited extension to represent what you do. Whether you offer advice for pet parents in the form of a blog, or run your own vet practice, it’s the ideal domain to help people find you when they need you.
Share your animal knowledge and heal people’s best friends – a .vet domain will boost your reach.
Why register a .vet domain?
Stand out with a name that speaks for itself.
- Build instant trust by signalling that you’re an expert in animal care.
- Improve online search visibility with a targeted domain name.
- Enjoy flexibility for all niches, whether you’re a standard veterinary practice or specialize in small animals, this domain covers it all.
Whether you’re a practicing veterinarian, a veterinary clinic, an animal healthcare product provider, or a vet school, .vet is short, relevant, and easy to remember.
Start helping and healing today with a .vet domain.