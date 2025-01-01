Create a unique website name with a .cc domain
The .cc domain extension suits all sorts of websites. It’s short, catchy, and easy to type.
What is a .cc domain?
Originally assigned as Cocos Islands’ country-code top-level domain, the .cc TLD has grown to be much more. Short and unique, .cc is one of the go-to alternatives to .com for personal and professional websites – from blogs, portfolios, and marketing agencies to business sites.
Why choose a .cc domain?
- Official ccTLD of the Cocos (Keeling) Islands, now used globally \n
- Open to everyone, no restrictions \n
- Short, simple, and easy to remember \n
- Popular with startups, churches, and creative branding projects \n
- Great alternative to .com with higher availability
