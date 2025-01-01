Create a unique website name with a .cc domain
Rs. 3,099 /year
The .cc domain extension suits all sorts of websites. It’s short, catchy, and easy to type.
.cc – a versatile domain extension
Originally assigned as Cocos Islands’ country-code top-level domain, the .cc TLD has grown to be much more. Short and unique, .cc is one of the go-to alternatives to .com for personal and professional websites – from blogs, portfolios, and marketing agencies to business sites.
Is .cc a good domain name?
Registering a .cc domain name will set your website apart from those using popular TLDs like .com and .net. There are plenty of opportunities to get creative with .cc – it can represent cycling clubs, consulting companies, call centers, cryptocurrency businesses, and more. Typing this TLD is super easy and fast, as you just need to hit the same key twice.
Establish your online presence today with a .cc domain name.
.cc domain FAQs
