What a .tf domain actually is and the story behind it

The .tf domain extension is originally the country code TLD for the French Southern and Antarctic Lands. As more people seek to build a standout online presence, many are using it for their brands regardless of geographical location.

Tech-forward brands often use .tf domains as a part of their online identity. Its short, catchy nature, combined with its association to popular acronyms like Team Fortress, TensorFlow, and Transformers, has made it a favorite in niche subcultures.