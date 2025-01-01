Educate with a .academy domain
.academy is perfect for schools, courses, or training
What is a .academy domain?
A .academy domain is tailored for institutions, educators, and content creators focused on knowledge-sharing and skill-building. Whether you run an online course, a professional training center, or an educational community, this domain instantly tells visitors what your site is about.
It’s ideal for anyone offering structured learning experiences, from local academies to global elearning platforms.
Why choose a .academy domain?
The .academy domain helps showcase teaching expertise.
- It signals your site’s focus on learning, education, or training right away.
- It adds professionalism and authority to schools, platforms, and instructors.
- It helps your site rank better for education-related search terms.
The .academy domain is also incredibly versatile, whether you're a traditional institution, niche program, or digital learning brand.
