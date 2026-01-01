Register your .com-mx domain name

Rs.8,399/yrRs.1,199/1st year
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Best value for 3 year term
.com-mx

About the .com-mx domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .com-mx domain

What is a .com.mx domain?

.com.mx is Mexico’s country-code domain extension, originally meant for commercial sites but now used broadly by businesses and brands targeting Mexico. It’s managed by Registry.MX, and registrations are generally open.

Who is a .com.mx domain for?

A .com.mx domain works well for Mexican businesses, local service providers, eCommerce stores, and bilingual brands that want a trusted presence in Mexico. It suits small projects and growing companies.

Why choose a .com.mx domain?

A .com.mx domain helps people quickly identify a business presence in Mexico and supports clear, local branding. It’s a practical choice for websites, email, and marketing that need to build trust and stay easy to remember.

Domain information for .com.mx

TLD
.com.mx
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.com.mx domain FAQs

A .com.mx domain is the commercial second-level domain under Mexico’s .mx country-code TLD. It’s commonly used by businesses and projects that want a Mexico-focused web address.
Yes. .com.mx is a valid domain extension managed by NIC Mexico, the official registry for .MX. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines.
Yes, if you want a domain that signals a connection to Mexico. Search engines treat .com.mx like other domains for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .com.mx if your audience is in Mexico or you want a local business identity. Choose .com if you want a more global address or the exact name is easier to find there.
Anyone can register a .com.mx domain. NIC Mexico lists it as open to any individual or company that requests it.
There are no special eligibility restrictions for .com.mx, but the name must follow normal domain rules. Some reserved names may not be available, and the registry can apply standard naming policies.
At Hostinger, a .com.mx domain costs Rs.1,199 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is Rs.8,399/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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