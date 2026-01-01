Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.
Anthropic
OpenAI
DeepSeek
xAI
Mistral
Moonshot
MiniMax
StepFun
Z Ai
Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router
Switch models without reconnecting
Use one shared credit balance
Keep agents running with fallback
See what your stack can do with Hostinger AI Router
Route every request to the best available mode
Keep your SDK. Change one URL.
Track model usage in hPanel
One-click setup for AI apps
Use every major model, one balance
Access ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and more without separate accounts or bills.
Switch models without touching your code
OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.
Pay only for what you use
Credits are metered per request, so you're never locked into a fixed monthly cost.
Get AI RouterStarting at $5.99 • 5 credits
Cut costs with prompt caching
Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.
Connect to your AI apps instantly
Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.
Track spend as you go
See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.