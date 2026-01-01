AI tools give you a blank chat box. You're expected to figure out what to ask, how to ask it, and what to do next.
Our agents come with skills built in. Each one is a specialist that knows what to do and how to help. A team of 7 AI agents helping you grow your business from day one.
Meet your team
Business Advisor
Creative writer
SEO Consultant
Marketing Planner
Legal advisor
Customer Comms
Sales & Outreach
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Explore our AI agents capabilities.
Gmail
Outlook
HubSpot
Google Tasks
Notion
Perplexity AI
Jira
Discord
Github
Firecrawl
Figma
Google Calendar
Google Drive
YouTube
Three steps. That's it.
Pick your challenge
Chat with your agent
Get real results
Built for business owners, not engineers
Made for your Hostinger site
No technical skills needed
Specialists, not generalists
Your data stays yours
Join millions of happy customers
Hostinger is the place where you find everything you want as it provides every tool that can contribute to the success of the business.
I’ve been using Hostinger for a while now and my experience has been really good. The setup process was super easy, even for someone who isn’t very technical.
Convenient, reliable and well maintained, with a great support team ready to assist anytime live. Really recommend.