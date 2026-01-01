AI email generator

Turn a simple prompt into a complete email template with layout, copy, and CTAs included.

More than an AI email writer

Ready-to-send templates

Most tools just give you text. Hostinger Reach creates complete, ready-to-send email templates. You get a fully formatted email with layout and structure, so you don’t have to design anything yourself.

Catchy subject lines

Every email comes with a subject line tailored to your goal, so you stand out in the inbox.

Conversion-ready copy

Reach uses proven structures that make your message clear and easy for readers to act on.

Smart CTAs included

Buttons and CTAs are placed where they’re most likely to drive results.

Fully editable design

Edit text, branding, images, and buttons in just a few clicks – so your emails always match your style.
From idea to email in minutes

01

Describe your idea

Write about your email in a few sentences. A launch, a welcome message, a sale – Reach can generate them all.

02

Generate the template

Reach instantly creates a complete email with layout, structure, copy, and call-to-actions already in place.

03

Make it yours

Fine-tune content and visuals, add your branding, rearrange sections with drag-and-drop, then send when ready!

One tool for every email

Welcome emails
Newsletters
Promotional and sales emails
Product launches
Event invitation emails
Re-engagement emails
Referral emails

Designed for growing businesses

Start simple

Everything’s ready to go. Send your first email instantly, no setup or experience needed.

Stay in control

Edit every detail and choose exactly when your emails reach your audience.

Ready to scale

No need to switch tools in six months. Start small today and unlock powerful tools as your business takes off.

Built into Hostinger

Start with Hostinger Reach and grow into a full ecosystem of business tools whenever you’re ready.

Save hours of time

Instead of spending hours thinking about what emails should say, they are made for you, freeing up your time for other things.

24/7 expert support

Get help whenever you need it – our team is always ready to guide you.

Leonardo Amoyr

With Hostinger Reach, I collect leads, segment, and send without juggling tools. Everything’s in one place.

Leonardo Amoyr

Entrepreneur & Content Creator

Kim Keogh Creates

Reach has real potential. I can send newsletters and build a private club of people genuinely interested in my art – it’s way more personal than social media.

Kim Keogh Creates

Illustrator / All-around creative | keoghcreates.com

Pricing that scales with your subscribers

How many subscribers do you have?
500
1000
2500
5000
10000
50000
72% OFF
Reach 2500
Scale with ecommerce automations and advanced AI
Rs.  2,099 /mo

Billed annually

2 500 subscribers/mo
17 500 emails/mo
30 credits/mo
Get 12 months for Rs.25,188 (regular price Rs.91,188). Renews at Rs.2,599/mo.
Create branded emails with AI
Connect to your website
Schedule and track email campaigns
Set up automated emails
No Reach logo in all of your emails
AI-powered audience segments
Smart AI subject lines
Increase sales with ecommerce automations
Priority 24/7 customer support
74% OFF
Reach 1000
Grow with email automations and audience segments
Rs.  899 /mo

Billed annually

1 000 subscribers/mo
7 000 emails/mo
20 credits/mo
Get 12 months for Rs.10,788 (regular price Rs.40,788). Renews at Rs.1,199/mo.
Create branded emails with AI
Connect to your website
Schedule and track email campaigns
Set up automated emails
No Reach logo in all of your emails
AI-powered audience segments
Smart AI subject lines
RECOMMENDED
71% OFF
Reach 500
Create your first professional email campaign
Rs.  499 /mo

Billed annually

500 subscribers/mo
3 500 emails/mo
10 credits/mo
Get 12 months for Rs.5,988 (regular price Rs.20,388). Renews at Rs.599/mo.
Create branded emails with AI
Connect to your website
Schedule and track email campaigns
Set up automated emails
No Reach logo in all of your emails
FREE
Try for free
Core features to send one-off email campaigns
Rs.  0 /mo

Billed annually

+3 mo. free

100 subscribers/mo
200 emails/mo
0 credits/mo
Renews at Rs.299/mo.
Create, send and track your email campaigns
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Trusted by millions of users worldwide

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

AI email generator FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about our AI email generator tool.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it for yourself risk-free, with our 30-day money-back guarantee. For more information, check our refund policy (exclusions may apply).

