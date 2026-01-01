AI email generator

Turn a simple prompt into a complete email template with layout, copy, and CTAs included.

More than an AI email writer

Ready-to-send templates

Most tools just give you text. Hostinger Reach creates complete, ready-to-send email templates. You get a fully formatted email with layout and structure, so you don’t have to design anything yourself.

Catchy subject lines

Every email comes with a subject line tailored to your goal, so you stand out in the inbox.

Conversion-ready copy

Reach uses proven structures that make your message clear and easy for readers to act on.

Smart CTAs included

Buttons and CTAs are placed where they’re most likely to drive results.

Fully editable design

Edit text, branding, images, and buttons in just a few clicks – so your emails always match your style.
From idea to email in minutes

01

Describe your idea

Write about your email in a few sentences. A launch, a welcome message, a sale – Reach can generate them all.

02

Generate the template

Reach instantly creates a complete email with layout, structure, copy, and call-to-actions already in place.

03

Make it yours

Fine-tune content and visuals, add your branding, rearrange sections with drag-and-drop, then send when ready!

One tool for every email

Welcome emails
Newsletters
Promotional and sales emails
Product launches
Re-engagement emails

Designed for growing businesses

Start simple

Everything’s ready to go. Send your first email instantly, no setup or experience needed.

Stay in control

Edit every detail and choose exactly when your emails reach your audience.

Ready to scale

No need to switch tools in six months. Start small today and unlock powerful tools as your business takes off.

Built into Hostinger

Start with Hostinger Reach and grow into a full ecosystem of business tools whenever you’re ready.

Save hours of time

Instead of spending hours thinking about what emails should say, they are made for you, freeing up your time for other things.

24/7 expert support

Get help whenever you need it – our team is always ready to guide you.

Leonardo Amoyr

With Hostinger Reach, I collect leads, segment, and send without juggling tools. Everything’s in one place.

Leonardo Amoyr

Entrepreneur & Content Creator

Kim Keogh Creates

Reach has real potential. I can send newsletters and build a private club of people genuinely interested in my art – it’s way more personal than social media.

Kim Keogh Creates

Illustrator / All-around creative | keoghcreates.com

Pricing that scales with your subscribers

आपके कितने सब्सक्राइबर्स हैं?
500
1000
2500
5000
10000
50000
73% की छूट
Reach 2500
ई-कॉमर्स ऑटोमेशन और एडवांस्ड AI के साथ विस्तार करें
₹  629.00 /माह

वार्षिक आधार पर बिल किया जाएगा

2 500 सब्सक्राइबर्स/माह
17 500 ईमेल्स/माह
30 क्रेडिट्स/माह
12 माह की सेवाएं ₹7,548.00 (सामान्य कीमत ₹28,308.00) में पाएं। रिन्यूअल ₹789.00/माह की दर पर होता है।
AI के साथ ब्रांडेड ईमेल तैयार करें
अपनी वेबसाइट से कनेक्ट करें
ईमेल कैंपेन शेड्यूल और ट्रैक करें
स्वचालित ईमेल सेट-अप करें
Reach लोगो के बिना ईमेल भेजें
AI-संचालित ऑडियंस सेगमेंट
स्मार्ट AI सब्जेक्ट लाइनें
ई-कॉमर्स ऑटोमेशन के साथ अपनी सेल बढ़ाएं
24/7 प्रायोरिटी सपोर्ट
73% की छूट
Reach 1000
ईमेल ऑटोमेशन और ऑडियंस सेगमेंट के साथ विस्तार करें
₹  279.00 /माह

वार्षिक आधार पर बिल किया जाएगा

1 000 सब्सक्राइबर्स/माह
7 000 ईमेल्स/माह
20 क्रेडिट्स/माह
12 माह की सेवाएं ₹3,348.00 (सामान्य कीमत ₹12,588.00) में पाएं। रिन्यूअल ₹349.00/माह की दर पर होता है।
AI के साथ ब्रांडेड ईमेल तैयार करें
अपनी वेबसाइट से कनेक्ट करें
ईमेल कैंपेन शेड्यूल और ट्रैक करें
स्वचालित ईमेल सेट-अप करें
Reach लोगो के बिना ईमेल भेजें
AI-संचालित ऑडियंस सेगमेंट
स्मार्ट AI सब्जेक्ट लाइनें
रेकमेंड किया गया
74% की छूट
Reach 500
अपना पहला प्रोफेशनल ईमेल कैंपेन बनाएं
₹  139.00 /माह

वार्षिक आधार पर बिल किया जाएगा

500 सब्सक्राइबर्स/माह
3 500 ईमेल्स/माह
10 क्रेडिट्स/माह
12 माह की सेवाएं ₹1,668.00 (सामान्य कीमत ₹6,348.00) में पाएं। रिन्यूअल ₹179.00/माह की दर पर होता है।
AI के साथ ब्रांडेड ईमेल तैयार करें
अपनी वेबसाइट से कनेक्ट करें
ईमेल कैंपेन शेड्यूल और ट्रैक करें
स्वचालित ईमेल सेट-अप करें
Reach लोगो के बिना ईमेल भेजें
मुफ्त
मुफ्त में ट्राई करें
एक बार के ईमेल कैंपेन भेजने के लिए मुख्य फीचर्स
₹  0.00 /माह

वार्षिक आधार पर बिल किया जाएगा

+3 माह मुफ्त

100 सब्सक्राइबर्स/माह
200 ईमेल्स/माह
0 क्रेडिट्स/माह
नवीनीकरण शुल्क ₹89.00/माह।
अपने ईमेल कैंपेन बनाएं, भेजें और ट्रैक करें
सभी प्लान्स का भुगतान एडवांस में किया जाता है। दिखाई गई राशि कुल कीमत है, जिसे प्लान की अवधि में मौजूद महीनों की संख्या से विभाजित किया गया है।

AI email generator FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about our AI email generator tool.

What is an AI email generator and why use one?

What types of emails can I create with Hostinger Reach?

Can I edit the AI-generated email?

Do I need any technical skills to use AI email generator?

How much does the Reach AI email generator cost?

How is my data used?

