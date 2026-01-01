Deploy Paperclip in one click installation.
Open-source AI orchestration platform for building autonomous agent organizations with defined roles, goal hierarchies, and budget controls.
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What you can build with Paperclip
Paperclip ایک خود میزبان آرکیسٹریشن پلیٹ فارم ہے جو آپ کو خود مختار AI سے چلنے والی تنظیمیں بنانے اور ان کا انتظام کرنے دیتا ہے۔ انفرادی چیٹ بوٹس کو سنبھالنے کے بجائے، Paperclip آپ کے AI ایجنٹس کو متعین کردار، رپورٹنگ لائنز، اور ہدف کی درجہ بندی دیتا ہے تاکہ وہ مشترکہ کاروباری مقاصد کے حصول کے لیے مل کر کام کریں۔ آپ ہر ایجنٹ کے لیے ماہانہ بجٹ مقرر کرتے ہیں، ہر فیصلے کے ناقابل تغیر آڈٹ ٹریلز کو برقرار رکھتے ہیں، اور ہر وقت بورڈ کی سطح پر اوور رائیڈ کی صلاحیت کو برقرار رکھتے ہیں۔
اپنے VPS پر Paperclip چلانے سے حساس کاروباری ڈیٹا، ایجنٹ میموری، اور API کی اسناد مکمل طور پر آپ کے انفراسٹرکچر پر رہتی ہیں۔ آپ Claude، GPT-4o، Gemini، Cursor، یا کسی بھی کسٹم ایجنٹ رن ٹائم کے لیے اپنی API کیز لاتے ہیں — ماڈل کے اخراجات پر کوئی درمیانی مارک اپ نہیں اور کسی بیرونی SaaS سبسکرپشن کی ضرورت نہیں ہے۔
Key features of Paperclip
Hierarchical Org Charts
Define agent roles, titles, and reporting lines that mirror a real company structure, enabling coordinated autonomous operation across departments.
Goal Cascade System
Trace tasks from company mission down through team goals to individual agent assignments, ensuring every agent action is aligned with top-level business objectives.
Per-Agent Budget Controls
Set monthly API spending limits per agent with automatic pausing at 100% and soft warnings at 80%, preventing runaway costs without manual monitoring.
Immutable Audit Trail
Every agent action and tool call is recorded in a tamper-proof ticket system, giving you complete transparency and accountability for autonomous decisions.
Bring-Your-Own Agent
Supports Claude, GPT-4o, Gemini, Cursor, Codex, and any custom script with a heartbeat interface, so you choose the best model for each role without lock-in.
Multi-Company Isolation
Run separate AI organizations for multiple businesses from a single deployment, with complete data isolation between each company.
Why run Paperclip on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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