Buy a domain name

Every big idea needs a home. Register your domain name and start building today.
Register a .com domain

Register .com domain for only Rs.499*/1st yr

*Applicable when you choose a 3-year term. Standard renewal rates apply after year one.

9M+

domains registered

400+

domain extensions

9M+
1 free month of the Business plan

1 free month of the Business plan

Applies to .tech, .org, .net, .io and .ai. 2+ years periods.

Register a domain name from 400+ extensions

.com

The world's favourite domain

Rs.4,399Rs.499 /1st yr
Check availability

.pk

Where Pakistan does business online

Rs.16,999 /1st yr
Check availability

.xyz

Fresh. Modern. Endlessly flexible.

Rs.5,299Rs.599 /1st yr
Check availability

.tech

The domain tech people respect

Rs.17,899Rs.1,999 /1st yr
Check availability

.org

Built for people, not profit

Rs.5,099Rs.2,599 /1st yr
Check availability

.store

Built to sell from day one

Rs.15,399Rs.299 /1st yr
Check availability

.com

The world's favourite domain

Rs.4,399Rs.499 /1st yr
Check availability

.pk

Where Pakistan does business online

Rs.16,999 /1st yr
Check availability

.xyz

Fresh. Modern. Endlessly flexible.

Rs.5,299Rs.599 /1st yr
Check availability

.tech

The domain tech people respect

Rs.17,899Rs.1,999 /1st yr
Check availability

.org

Built for people, not profit

Rs.5,099Rs.2,599 /1st yr
Check availability

.store

Built to sell from day one

Rs.15,399Rs.299 /1st yr
Check availability

Reasons to get a domain name at Hostinger

All in one place

Buy a domain, hosting, email, manage website builder, and AI tools all in one place. One dashboard, one login, one support team behind it all.

All in one place

Support that takes action

Kodee, our AI assistant, resolves most questions in 9 seconds and can take action on your behalf. When you need a human, our experts are ready around the clock.
Support that takes action

No hidden costs

What you see is what you pay. WHOIS privacy is free, renewal fees are shown upfront, and there is nothing extra waiting at checkout.
No hidden costs

Built for speed

Your domain runs on Cloudflare nameservers, keeping it protected and fast from day one. Add hosting and everything loads up to 35× faster than standard drives.

Built for speed

All in one place

Buy a domain, hosting, email, manage website builder, and AI tools all in one place. One dashboard, one login, one support team behind it all.

All in one place

Support that takes action

Kodee, our AI assistant, resolves most questions in 9 seconds and can take action on your behalf. When you need a human, our experts are ready around the clock.
Support that takes action

No hidden costs

What you see is what you pay. WHOIS privacy is free, renewal fees are shown upfront, and there is nothing extra waiting at checkout.
No hidden costs

Built for speed

Your domain runs on Cloudflare nameservers, keeping it protected and fast from day one. Add hosting and everything loads up to 35× faster than standard drives.

Built for speed
Register a domain

Buy your domain in 3 easy steps

01

Find your perfect name

Search your name and pick from extensions like .com, .store, .ai and .online.
02

Claim it before someone else does

Add it to your cart and check out in minutes. Privacy protection included for free.
03

Go live and own your corner of the web

Connect your domain to your website and start building your brand online.
Start now

Already have a domain? Bring it to Hostinger

Transfer your domain and get one free year added to your registration. Your settings, your DNS, your email. All moved over with no downtime.
Transfer your domain
Already have a domain? Bring it to Hostinger

Trusted by 4+ million website owners worldwide

Joanna Murray

Review provider

I needed to get all my websites, domains and emails in one place, so I chose Hostinger to make that happen. It's been brilliant! I now feel like I have far more control of everything.

Martynas Jucys

Review provider

Bought several domains already. Best price deals. Everything went smooth so far.

Agustin Campos

Review provider

Hostinger is life changing. The support, loading speeds, everything in hostinger is easy. From managing websites to domains. The technical team will guide you through everything.

Get the essential facts about domains

How to buy a domain name in 5 steps

How to buy a domain name in 5 steps

Tutorial
Video
I bought a domain name, now what?

I bought a domain name, now what?

Tutorial
Video
Most popular domain extensions

Most popular domain extensions

Tutorial

Meet Kodee, your AI assistant

Kodee acts, not just answers. Ask it to set up DNS, connect your domain or configure SSL and it handles it instantly.
Meet Kodee, your AI assistant

So, you registered your domain name. What's next?

Here are the four essential steps to turn your name into a business.
Get your hosting plan

Get your hosting plan

A domain needs a fast, secure home. Choose a web hosting plan with 99.9% uptime and speed. A free domain is included for one year with eligible annual plans.

Build your website

Build your website

Create your website in minutes – not days. Choose a designer-made template or let our AI website builder create your high-converting site from a simple prompt.

Get a professional email

Get a professional email

Build trust instantly with a domain-based email. All hosting plans include a business email account, or you can upgrade to Google Workspace.

Grow your audience

Grow your audience

Turn your website visitors into loyal customers. Collect emails, send campaigns, and automate follow-ups with Reach email marketing platform.

Try more free domain tools

Domain name search

Use our domain name search tool to locate an available domain quickly. Once you find the one, secure and register it right away.
Check domain availability

Find domain extensions

Search across all extensions (TLDs) to find a unique domain that matches your business vision.
Explore TLDs

WHOIS domain lookup

Find the owner, registrar, and key registration details for any domain quickly and accurately.
Lookup domain

Domain registration FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about domain purchase and registration.

Is Hostinger a domain registrar?

Yes, Hostinger is an accredited domain registrar. You can search for, register, and manage domain names directly through Hostinger, with no need for a third-party registrar.

How much does a domain name cost?

Domain prices vary by extension. A .com starts from Rs.499 for your first year at Hostinger when you choose a 3-year term. Renewal prices are shown upfront before you buy. No hidden fees, no surprises at checkout.

Who owns the domain after registration?

When you register a domain through Hostinger, you become the full owner. The domain is registered in your name (or your client's name, if registering on their behalf), as long as valid contact details are provided.

Can I buy a domain name permanently?

No domain can be owned permanently. You register it for a period of one to ten years and renew to keep it. As long as you renew on time, nobody else can take it. Hostinger sends renewal reminders so you never lose a domain by accident.

Which registrar is best to buy a domain from?

The best registrar depends on what you need. If you want your domain, hosting, email, and website managed from one place, Hostinger gives you everything in one dashboard without switching between providers.

How do I transfer my domain to Hostinger?

Start your transfer from the Hostinger dashboard. Enter your domain name, unlock it at your current registrar, and get the authorization code. The transfer takes up to seven days and your domain stays live the entire time. You also get one free year added to your registration.

How long does it take to register a domain name?

Registration is instant. Once you complete checkout your domain is active within minutes. You can connect it to a website, set up email, or point it wherever you need straight away.

What happens if someone already owns the domain I want?

Try a different extension. If yourbusiness.com is taken, yourbusiness.store or yourbusiness.co might be available and work just as well. You can also use our domain name search to get AI-powered suggestions based on your idea.

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