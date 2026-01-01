Deploy 9router in one click installation.
AI API routing proxy jo token costs kam karta hai aur 40+ LLM providers mein requests ko automatically distribute karta hai.
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What you can build with 9router
9router ایک سیلف ہوسٹڈ AI API پراکسی ہے جو آپ کے AI کوڈنگ ٹولز اور کسی بھی LLM فراہم کنندہ کے درمیان کام کرتا ہے۔ یہ ایک OpenAI-کمپیٹیبل اینڈ پوائنٹ فراہم کرتا ہے تاکہ Claude Code، Cursor، Cline، اور Copilot جیسے ٹولز بغیر کسی ری کنفیگریشن کے منسلک ہو سکیں۔ RTK ٹوکن سیور بڑے ٹول آؤٹ پٹس — جیسے گٹ ڈِفس، گریپ نتائج، ڈائریکٹری ٹریز — کو ماڈل تک پہنچنے سے پہلے کمپریس کرتا ہے، جس سے فی درخواست ان پٹ ٹوکنز میں 20–40% کمی آتی ہے۔ خودکار فال بیک روٹنگ سبسکرپشن، بجٹ، اور فری ٹیر فراہم کنندگان کے ذریعے ترجیحی ترتیب میں کام کرتی ہے جب کوٹے ختم ہو جاتے ہیں۔
اپنے VPS پر 9router کو سیلف ہوسٹ کرنے سے تمام فراہم کنندہ کی اسناد اور روٹنگ کے قواعد آپ کے کنٹرول میں رہتے ہیں۔ آپ ایک ویب ڈیش بورڈ کے ذریعے اکاؤنٹس کا انتظام کرتے ہیں، فی ماڈل ٹوکن بجٹ سیٹ کرتے ہیں، اور راؤنڈ رابن شیڈولنگ کے ساتھ متعدد اکاؤنٹس میں درخواستیں تقسیم کرتے ہیں — جس سے آپ کے AI ٹول کنفیگریشنز کو چھوئے بغیر لاگت میں کمی آتی ہے۔
Key features of 9router
RTK token compression
Compresses tool call outputs like git diffs and and directory trees before sending to the model, saving 20–40% of input tokens per request.
Multi-provider routing
Requests ko 40+ LLM providers mein route karta hai, jismein automatic fallback hota hai paid se free tiers par jab subscription quotas khatam ho jaate hain.
Round-robin scheduling
Distributes requests across multiple accounts per provider to maximize quota usage before monthly limits reset.
OpenAI-compatible API
Drop-in replacement endpoint at /v1 so any tool that speaks the OpenAI protocol connects without reconfiguration.
Caveman mode
Injects terse output instructions into outgoing prompts to reduce model response length by up to 65%.
Why run 9router on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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