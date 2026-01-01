Up to 69% off for 9router

Deploy 9router in one click installation.

AI API routing proxy jo token costs kam karta hai aur 40+ LLM providers mein requests ko automatically distribute karta hai.

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Rs.2,099 /mo
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Choose a VPS plan for 9router

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.50,376 (regular price Rs.134,376). Renews at Rs.3,399/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699 /mo
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Get 24 months for Rs.64,776 (regular price Rs.170,376). Renews at Rs.4,099/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699 /mo
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Get 24 months for Rs.88,776 (regular price Rs.283,176). Renews at Rs.8,099/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.177,576 (regular price Rs.499,176). Renews at Rs.14,799/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.50,376 (regular price Rs.134,376). Renews at Rs.3,399/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.64,776 (regular price Rs.170,376). Renews at Rs.4,099/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.88,776 (regular price Rs.283,176). Renews at Rs.8,099/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.177,576 (regular price Rs.499,176). Renews at Rs.14,799/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with 9router

9router ایک سیلف ہوسٹڈ AI API پراکسی ہے جو آپ کے AI کوڈنگ ٹولز اور کسی بھی LLM فراہم کنندہ کے درمیان کام کرتا ہے۔ یہ ایک OpenAI-کمپیٹیبل اینڈ پوائنٹ فراہم کرتا ہے تاکہ Claude Code، Cursor، Cline، اور Copilot جیسے ٹولز بغیر کسی ری کنفیگریشن کے منسلک ہو سکیں۔ RTK ٹوکن سیور بڑے ٹول آؤٹ پٹس — جیسے گٹ ڈِفس، گریپ نتائج، ڈائریکٹری ٹریز — کو ماڈل تک پہنچنے سے پہلے کمپریس کرتا ہے، جس سے فی درخواست ان پٹ ٹوکنز میں 20–40% کمی آتی ہے۔ خودکار فال بیک روٹنگ سبسکرپشن، بجٹ، اور فری ٹیر فراہم کنندگان کے ذریعے ترجیحی ترتیب میں کام کرتی ہے جب کوٹے ختم ہو جاتے ہیں۔

اپنے VPS پر 9router کو سیلف ہوسٹ کرنے سے تمام فراہم کنندہ کی اسناد اور روٹنگ کے قواعد آپ کے کنٹرول میں رہتے ہیں۔ آپ ایک ویب ڈیش بورڈ کے ذریعے اکاؤنٹس کا انتظام کرتے ہیں، فی ماڈل ٹوکن بجٹ سیٹ کرتے ہیں، اور راؤنڈ رابن شیڈولنگ کے ساتھ متعدد اکاؤنٹس میں درخواستیں تقسیم کرتے ہیں — جس سے آپ کے AI ٹول کنفیگریشنز کو چھوئے بغیر لاگت میں کمی آتی ہے۔

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of 9router

RTK token compression

Compresses tool call outputs like git diffs and and directory trees before sending to the model, saving 20–40% of input tokens per request.

Multi-provider routing

Requests ko 40+ LLM providers mein route karta hai, jismein automatic fallback hota hai paid se free tiers par jab subscription quotas khatam ho jaate hain.

Round-robin scheduling

Distributes requests across multiple accounts per provider to maximize quota usage before monthly limits reset.

OpenAI-compatible API

Drop-in replacement endpoint at /v1 so any tool that speaks the OpenAI protocol connects without reconfiguration.

Caveman mode

Injects terse output instructions into outgoing prompts to reduce model response length by up to 65%.

Why run 9router on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

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Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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