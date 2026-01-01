OpenClaw
A fast, chat-first AI assistant for everyday automation.
- Handles quick tasks on the go
- Works across chat and email channels
- Includes a visual agent and skills builder
- Great for bots, alerts, reports, and lookups
Rs.1,699/mo
You just talk to it
It does the work
It learns your way
A fast, chat-first AI assistant for everyday automation.
A self-improving AI agent for deeper, connected work.
Build AI automations with a visual workflow editor, without managing servers.
Managed for you
Included in your plan
Managed for you
Included in your plan
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.
Affordable
Easy to set up
Freedom to change
ChatGPT
Chat & research
Yes
Yes
Works while you’re away
Yes
No
Messaging (Telegram, WhatsApp)
Partially
No
Persistent memory
Partially
Partially
Local file access
Yes
No
Web automation
Yes
Partially
Coding & analysis
Yes
Partially
Extensibility (skills & plugins)
Partially
Partially
Model flexibility
Yes
No
|Get started
Personal assistant
Sales assistant
Coding assistant
Researcher
Social media manager
AI automation apps are ready-to-run AI assistants that Hostinger hosts and manages for you. You pick an app from our catalog, connect it to your messaging channel and preferred AI model, and it starts handling tasks like sorting your inbox, drafting replies, running reports, and monitoring topics. There’s no server to set up and nothing to maintain. The catalog grows over time, so you can always launch the app that fits your current needs.
No. Every app is designed for non-technical users. Onboarding is guided step by step, and Hostinger handles all server-level setup automatically. You simply choose your app, connect your preferred messaging channel and AI model, and start using it right away.
AI automation apps connect to leading AI models, including Claude, GPT, and Gemini, through a single managed integration. That means you get top-tier AI without creating separate accounts or manually configuring API keys for each provider. You choose your model when setting up your app.
Plenty. Some popular use cases:
The specific capabilities depend on which app you launch. Browse the catalog to see what each one does best.
Yes, just delete your running application and create a new one: OpenClaw, Hermes Agent or n8n.
Because each app has its own architecture, your configurations, conversation history, and custom setups don’t transfer automatically when you switch. You’ll start fresh on the new app. We recommend exporting or noting down any important settings before switching.
AI automation apps run on one plan. You get your app plus AI credits in a single subscription, with no separate tool fees or per-agent charges. You can switch between apps under the same plan as your needs change, so you’re never locked into one tool.
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