AI-managed VPS hosting

Your own server, made simple.

Get the power and flexibility of a VPS, with a built-in AI assistant that helps with setup, configuration, and troubleshooting using plain language.
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30-day money-back guarantee
Your own server, made simple.

Manage your server with help from AI

A VPS is your own private server. Running one used to require technical knowledge, but now Hostinger Agent handles the technical work for you.

Regular VPS

  • Learn technical commands
  • Set up and manage everything yourself
  • Find and fix issues on your own

AI-managed VPS with Hostinger Agent

  • Describe what you need in plain language
  • Let Hostinger Agent carry out technical tasks
  • Get help finding and fixing issues

Meet Hostinger Agent, your built-in AI assistant

Hostinger Agent is your built-in AI assistant for managing a VPS. Just describe what you need and it helps with the technical work while you stay in control.
Runs server tasks from plain-language instructions
Installs, configures, and troubleshoots on your VPS
Works directly in your VPS terminal and hPanel
Understands 50+ languages
Requires no extra subscription or setup
Get started
Meet Hostinger Agent, your built-in AI assistant

Choose your AI-managed VPS hosting plan

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Install apps in one click

Choose from popular apps and install them on your VPS without manual setup.
n8n

n8n

Automate tasks across 400+ apps, no code needed.
OpenClaw

OpenClaw

Personal AI assistant with multi-channel messaging support.
Hermes Agent

Hermes Agent

Self-improving AI agent with built-in learning loop and multi-platform messaging.
Paperclip

Paperclip

AI/ML orchestration platform for autonomous teams.
WordPress

WordPress

The world's most popular website builder and CMS.
Immich

Immich

High-performance self-hosted photo and video management.
View 1000+ applications

Made a mistake? Just go back

Automatic backups let you restore your VPS in just one click.
Free automatic backups
Restore with one click
Get started
Made a mistake? Just go back

The power of a VPS, the ease of a conversation

Fast performance

NVMe storage, dedicated resources, and AMD EPYC processors keep your projects fast and responsive.
Your CPU and RAM aren't shared with other users, so performance stays consistent when traffic grows.
Tell Hostinger Agent what you need in plain language, and it helps configure, troubleshoot, and manage your VPS.
Start with one-click templates, guided setup, and AI assistance instead of learning server commands.
Connect your VPS to VS Code, Cursor, Claude, and other AI tools you already use.

Trusted by 5M+ users

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Gad Iradufasha

Gad Iradufasha

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Maxim Shishkin

Maxim Shishkin

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Noel

Noel

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Omkar

Omkar

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Sylvain

Sylvain

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Gad Iradufasha

Gad Iradufasha

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Maxim Shishkin

Maxim Shishkin

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Noel

Noel

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Omkar

Omkar

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Sylvain

Sylvain

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Frequently asked questions

An AI-managed VPS is a virtual private server where an AI assistant handles the technical work for you. With Hostinger's AI-managed VPS, you stay in full control of your server while Hostinger Agent — our built-in agent — carries out setup, configuration, and troubleshooting based on plain-language instructions. You get the power of a VPS without needing to learn Linux or server administration.
No. With Hostinger's AI-managed VPS, you don't need any Linux or command-line knowledge. Instead of typing server commands, you tell Hostinger Agent what you want in everyday language — for example, 'install WordPress' or 'set up a firewall' — and it performs the technical steps for you. This makes it a good fit for first-time VPS users with no technical background.
With a regular VPS, you're responsible for everything yourself: installing software, applying security updates, monitoring performance, and fixing problems through the command line. With Hostinger's AI-managed VPS, Hostinger Agent handles that technical work on your behalf, so you can focus on your website or project instead of server administration — while still keeping full control of the server.
Hostinger Agent is Hostinger's built-in AI assistant for VPS hosting. It runs inside the VPS web terminal and hPanel, and it manages your server through natural language in 50+ languages. You can ask Hostinger Agent to install applications, configure security, check server health, and troubleshoot issues — and it executes the actual commands on your server, confirming with you before any destructive action.
The VPS web terminal is a terminal built directly into hPanel that lets you access and manage your server straight from your browser — with no need to install PuTTY, configure SSH, or set up authentication keys. It works the same on Windows, macOS, and Linux, and Hostinger Agent is built into it, so you can manage your server using plain-language prompts instead of memorizing commands.
Yes. Hostinger's VPS supports 1-click installation for popular applications, including WordPress, WooCommerce, and 300+ others, so they set up automatically with no manual configuration. You can also simply ask Hostinger Agent to install and configure an app for you — for example, 'install WordPress with SSL' — and it will handle the steps.
Yes. Hostinger's VPS includes free automatic weekly backups at no extra cost, so you can restore your server to an earlier state if something goes wrong. In addition, Hostinger Agent always asks for your confirmation before performing any destructive action, such as reinstalling the server or restoring a backup, giving you a safety net as you learn.
No. Hostinger Agent and the VPS web terminal are included with Hostinger's VPS plans at no additional cost — there's no separate subscription or setup required. AI-powered management is part of the plan, along with dedicated resources, fast NVMe storage, and free weekly backups.

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