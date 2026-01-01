Deploy Postiz in one click installation.
Open-source social media scheduling platform with AI-powered content creation for 15+ networks from a single dashboard.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Postiz
Postiz aik open-source option hai mehengay social media SaaS tools ka, jo aapko X (Twitter), LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Reddit, YouTube, Bluesky, Mastodon, Discord, aur deegar platforms par apni maujoodgi ko aik hi unified interface se schedule, manage, aur analyze karnay ki ijazat deta hai. Iski built-in AI integration OpenAI ke saath post suggestions aur auto-completions generate karti hai, jabkay aik Canva jaisa editor visual content ko handle karta hai.
Postiz ko apnay VPS par self-host karnay se aapki content strategy aur analytics data private rehta hai, per-seat subscription fees khatam ho jaati hain, aur teams ko N8N, Make.com, aur Zapier ke zariye custom integrations ke saath unlimited scheduling capacity milti hai.
Key features of Postiz
Multi-Platform Scheduling
Schedule and publish to 15+ social networks simultaneously from a shared content calendar with drag-and-drop rescheduling and bulk CSV import.
AI Content Generation
OpenAI integration post copy suggest karta hai, drafts complete karta hai, aur har platform ke audience ke liye messaging ko tailor karne mein madad karta hai â€” manual writing ke ghanton bachata hai.
Built-in Visual Editor
A Canva-like editor lets you design images and branded graphics directly inside Postiz without switching to a separate design tool.
Team Collaboration
Role-based access control and approval workflows let multiple contributors manage social accounts while maintaining brand consistency and oversight.
Automation Integrations
Native connectors for N8N, Make.com, and Zapier let you trigger posts from external events and build end-to-end content automation pipelines.
Why run Postiz on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
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