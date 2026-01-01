Deploy PrestaShop with one-click installation.
Powerful open-source e-commerce platform powering over 300,000 online stores worldwide with full product management, payments, and multi-language support.
Choose a VPS plan for PrestaShop
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with PrestaShop
PrestaShop ایک خصوصیات سے بھرپور اوپن سورس ای-کامرس پلیٹ فارم ہے جسے 190 سے زیادہ ممالک میں تاجر استعمال کرتے ہیں۔ یہ ایک پیشہ ور آن لائن سٹور چلانے کے لیے درکار ہر چیز فراہم کرتا ہے: پروڈکٹ کیٹلاگ کا انتظام، آرڈر پروسیسنگ، مربوط ادائیگی کے گیٹ ویز (PayPal، Stripe، اور بہت کچھ)، کثیر لسانی اور کثیر کرنسی کی حمایت، اور بلٹ ان SEO ٹولز — یہ سب ایک بدیہی بیک-آفس ڈیش بورڈ سے منظم ہوتے ہیں۔
PrestaShop کو اپنے VPS پر ہوسٹ کرنے سے کسٹمر کا ڈیٹا اور ادائیگی کے ریکارڈ آپ کے کنٹرول میں رہتے ہیں، آپ کو بہترین کارکردگی کے لیے PHP اور MySQL کو بہتر بنانے کی سہولت ملتی ہے، اور یہ آپ کے کاروبار کے ساتھ بغیر کسی فی ٹرانزیکشن فیس یا ہوسٹڈ ای-کامرس پلیٹ فارمز سے فی سیٹ قیمت کے بڑھتا ہے۔
Key features of PrestaShop
Full Product Catalog
Manage unlimited products with variants, combinations, attributes, and flexible pricing rules including bulk discounts and time-limited promotional campaigns.
Integrated Payments
Accept payments via PayPal, Stripe, bank transfer, and dozens of regional gateways through the module marketplace — no custom payment code required.
Multi-Language & Currency
Sell to customers worldwide with native support for multiple languages, currencies, and tax rules in a single store installation from one admin dashboard.
SEO & Marketing Tools
Customizable URLs, meta fields, sitemap generation, and built-in discount voucher and loyalty program tools help drive traffic and repeat purchases.
Themes & Modules
A marketplace of thousands of themes and modules lets you extend design and functionality without touching code, from live chat to loyalty points.
Why run PrestaShop on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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