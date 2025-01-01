Drive change with a .sbs domain
Show visitors that you stand side-by-side with a .sbs domain. Ideal for non-profits, charities, activists, and everyone else who wants to promote their cause.
Short for side-by-side, a .sbs is a top-level domain (TLD) designed to tailor your online presence. This versatile domain extension is great for advocating your cause, establishing an inclusive community, or running a business with strong social values. Whatever your goal, a .sbs domain is available for anyone to register.
A .sbs domain helps you create a unique website address that is not tied to a particular location or industry. With a .sbs domain, you immediately show your visitors that your website is about connecting people towards a specific cause.
Thanks to its versatility, a .sbs domain makes it easy to enter new markets or advocate for more causes.
As a relatively new TLD, .sbs has a very high availability, giving you many available names to choose from, especially in comparison to .com.