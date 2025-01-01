Keep it simple with a .wf domain
A short, country-specific domain perfect for personal projects or local initiatives.
Why choose a .wf domain?
Create a clean, concise web address with a domain that’s flexible and underused.
- Get the name you want – secure shorter, more memorable domain names that are often unavailable elsewhere.
- Tap into regional relevance – ideal for content related to Wallis and Futuna or local visibility in French territories.
- Use it for portfolios, microsites, internal tools, or creative side projects.
- A lesser-known domain extension that gives your brand room to breathe.
What is a .wf domain?
A .wf domain is the country-code top-level domain (ccTLD) for Wallis and Futuna, a French overseas territory. While it’s geographically specific, it’s also open for broader creative or functional uses.
Whether you’re building a minimalist site, launching a campaign, or just want a simple, concise domain, .wf offers flexibility and availability – especially for personalized branding.
