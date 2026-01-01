Attract more job opportunities with a .work domain
Rs.5,599/yrRs.3,699/1st yearFor first year
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About the .work domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .work domain
What is a .work domain?
.work is a generic top-level domain originally created for work-related sites and now used for career pages, professional services, and business projects. It is open for general registration, with no special eligibility limits.
Who is a .work domain for?
A .work domain works well for freelancers, job boards, staffing agencies, team portals, and project-based businesses that want a clear, professional web address. It suits both small initiatives and growing organizations.
Why choose a .work domain?
A .work domain helps make your websiteâ€™s purpose clear at a glance, improving recognition and trust. Itâ€™s a practical choice for professional sites, email addresses, and marketing that need a simple, memorable web identity.
Domain information for .work
TLD
.work
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.work domain FAQs
What does a .work domain mean?
A .work domain signals a focus on work, jobs, or professional services. It was created as a generic top-level domain, and today it is commonly used for career sites, portfolios, and business-related pages.
Is a .work domain trusted?
Yes. A .work domain is a valid top-level domain and works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard extensions. It is managed through an official registry, which keeps it part of the global DNS system.
Is a .work a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about employment, services, or professional work. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so your content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .work domain or .com domain?
Choose .work if you want a purpose-based domain that matches jobs, careers, or services, and the name you want is available. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader general-purpose address.
Who can register a .work domain?
Anyone can register a .work domain. There are no special eligibility requirements, so it is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.
Are there restrictions on .work domains?
Yes, standard domain rules apply. The name must use approved letters, numbers, and hyphens, and it cannot begin or end with a hyphen. Some reserved names may also be unavailable.
How much does a .work domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .work domain costs Rs.3,699 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is Rs.5,599/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.