Register your .sc domain name
Rs.33,399/yrRs.27,899/1st yearFor first year
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About the .sc domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .sc domain
What is a .sc domain?
.sc is Seychelles’ country-code TLD. It’s open for general registration, but some names are reserved and government, education, and nonprofit subdomains have special rules.
Who is a .sc domain for?
A .sc domain works well for startups, tech projects, consultants, and short brand names that want a concise, modern web address. It also suits creative portfolios and growing businesses focused on a clean online presence.
Why choose a .sc domain?
A .sc domain helps visitors identify your website quickly and supports a clear, memorable brand name. It can work well across websites, email, and marketing, giving your online presence a simple, professional structure as it grows.
Domain information for .sc
TLD
.sc
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.sc domain FAQs
What does a .sc domain mean?
.sc is the country-code domain for Seychelles. Today, it’s often used by businesses, projects, or individuals who want a short, memorable web address.
Is a .sc domain trusted?
Yes. .sc is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. It is treated like other standard domain extensions.
Is a .sc a good domain?
Yes, if you want a short domain or your brand fits the letters “sc.” Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .sc domain or .com domain?
Choose .sc if you want a shorter name, a Seychelles connection, or your preferred .com is taken. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar global extension.
Who can register a .sc domain?
.sc is open to anyone, with no local presence requirement. Individuals and businesses can register it from most countries.
Are there restrictions on .sc domains?
Standard domain rules apply: the name must use allowed characters and stay within registry length limits. Reserved or premium names may have extra rules or higher pricing.
How much does a .sc domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .sc domain costs Rs.27,899 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is Rs.33,399/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.