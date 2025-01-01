Three easy wins with a .fr domain name

French customers value local businesses and localized services. With a .fr domain, you will show your commitment to the market and instantly become more trustworthy.

.fr domains have higher availability than .com, so it will be easier to secure your desired website address. You will also rank higher as Google favors country-code domain extensions in local searches.

Get ahead and secure your .fr website address today – otherwise, your competitors or domain flippers might do it first.