Register your .ph domain name
Rs.25,099/yrRs.19,499/1st yearFor first year
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About the .ph domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .ph domain
What is a .ph domain?
.ph is the country-code top-level domain for the Philippines. Itâ€™s open for general registration and commonly used by Philippine businesses, organizations, and local brands.
Who is a .ph domain for?
A .ph domain works well for Philippine businesses, local stores, media outlets, and personal brands that want to build trust with a Philippine audience. Itâ€™s a practical fit for local reach and regional recognition.
Why choose a .ph domain?
A .ph domain helps visitors identify your site as connected to the Philippines, which can improve clarity and local trust. It also gives your brand a simple, memorable web address for websites, email, and marketing as you grow.
Domain information for .ph
TLD
.ph
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.ph domain FAQs
What does a .ph domain mean?
A .ph domain is the country-code extension for the Philippines. Today, it is commonly used by Philippine businesses, organizations, and people who want a local online identity.
Is a .ph domain trusted?
Yes. .ph is a valid top-level domain with an official registry operated by dotPH, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search. Trust depends more on the website itself than the extension.
Is a .ph a good domain?
Yes, if you want a domain that signals a Philippine connection or local relevance. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and intent matter more than .ph.
Should I choose a .ph domain or .com domain?
Choose .ph if your audience is in the Philippines or you want a local brand signal. Choose .com if you want the most familiar global extension or your preferred name is only available there.
Who can register a .ph domain?
Anyone can register a .ph domain, including individuals and businesses. The registry accepts registrations on a first-paid, first-served basis.
Are there restrictions on .ph domains?
Yes. Names must be 3 to 63 characters, use only letters, numbers, and hyphens, and cannot start or end with a hyphen. Purely numeric names and 1- or 2-character names are not allowed.
How much does a .ph domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .ph domain costs Rs.19,499 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is Rs.25,099/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.