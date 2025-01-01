Give more, charge less with a .gratis domain
Why choose a .gratis domain?
Build trust and drive clicks with a domain that says “free” – right up front.
- Reach people actively searching for no-cost services, tools, or content.
- Boost conversion rates – set expectations immediately with a domain that signals zero-cost value.
- Use a unique, memorable extension that stands out from generic domains.
- Ideal for freemium tools, giveaways, trial offers, open-source platforms, and more.
What is a .gratis domain?
The .gratis extension is a top-level domain based on the Spanish and Latin word for “free.” It’s designed for websites that provide content, services, or products at no cost – whether fully or as part of a freemium model.
Perfect for creators, SaaS tools, nonprofits, marketers, and educators, this extension helps build transparency and trust while boosting click-through rates. With .gratis, your domain becomes part of the pitch.
Make generosity your brand. Register your .gratis domain today.