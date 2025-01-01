Give more, charge less with a .gratis domain

£  16.99SAVE 12%
£  14.99 /1st yr

Offering free services or content? A .gratis domain makes your value clear.

.gratis
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
Check more domain names

Why choose a .gratis domain?

Build trust and drive clicks with a domain that says “free” – right up front.
  • Reach people actively searching for no-cost services, tools, or content.
  • Boost conversion rates – set expectations immediately with a domain that signals zero-cost value.
  • Use a unique, memorable extension that stands out from generic domains.
  • Ideal for freemium tools, giveaways, trial offers, open-source platforms, and more.
A mouse cursor points at a web page displaying the text "www," indicating a website address.

What is a .gratis domain?

The .gratis extension is a top-level domain based on the Spanish and Latin word for “free.” It’s designed for websites that provide content, services, or products at no cost – whether fully or as part of a freemium model.
Perfect for creators, SaaS tools, nonprofits, marketers, and educators, this extension helps build transparency and trust while boosting click-through rates. With .gratis, your domain becomes part of the pitch.
Make generosity your brand. Register your .gratis domain today.
Diagram illustrating a network with a lock and key, symbolizing security and access control in digital systems.

Explore the possibilities from our TLD list

.ai

.blog

.click

.cloud

.co.uk

.com

.fun

.io

.me

.net

.online

.org

.pro

.shop

.site

.space

.store

.tech

.xyz

.academy

View more