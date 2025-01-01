Give your business a name people trust with a .gmbh domain
For GmbH-registered businesses, a .gmbh domain adds instant credibility.
Why choose a .gmbh domain?
Strengthen your business identity in the DACH market and beyond.
- Establish trust immediately. Show customers, clients, and partners that you’re a verified, registered company.
- Clearly communicate your business structure with a domain that reflects your GmbH status.
- Build a brand that looks credible and compliant from the first interaction.
- Use it to serve clients in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, or any German-speaking market.
What is a .gmbh domain?
A .gmbh domain is a restricted top-level domain designed exclusively for companies officially registered as a GmbH – a legal entity similar to a limited liability company (LLC) in German-speaking countries. Only verified businesses with this structure can register it.
This extension adds legitimacy, reinforces your business status, and helps ensure you’re found by the right audience. Whether you’re local or global, it builds a sense of trust from the start.
Let your domain reflect the strength of your business. Register your .gmbh domain today and show your customers they’re in capable hands.