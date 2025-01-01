Be the architect of your brand with a .haus domain
A .haus domain is made for architecture studios, interior designers, and home-focused businesses.
What is a .haus domain?
A .haus domain is a sleek alternative to traditional web addresses for anyone in the architecture, real estate, or design space. Derived from the German word for “house,” it adds a touch of international style while clearly signaling your focus on homes, structures, or living spaces.
Whether you’re showcasing your design work, selling real estate, or launching a lifestyle brand, .haus helps define your digital presence.
Why choose a .haus domain?
A .haus domain can help define your brand.
- This modern domain instantly sets you apart from generic options like .com.
- It’s easy to brand as it’s clean, short, and memorable.
- It’s globally appealing. It works well for international brands and audiences drawn to minimalist aesthetics.
Showcase your best work with a .haus domain and get the URL you want, without sacrificing your brand name.
