Innovate and get creative with a .cx domain
Perfect for innovative startups, cryptocurrency businesses, or customer experience pages.
Stand out online with a .cx domain
A .cx domain is a country code top-level domain (ccTLD), designed for Christmas Island – a small Australian island close to Indonesia. This makes it an ideal choice if your target audience lives there. Alternatively, .cx domains can cater to much more versatile needs, such as cryptocurrency, customer experience, or startups.
Is .cx a good domain?
Simply put, yes. A .cx domain is great for tech startups, creative agencies, and personal brands. It helps you create a memorable and unique website address for your business.
Thanks to high availability, you will be able to choose from plenty of available names. Meanwhile, chances are that your desired name might be taken with .com or other popular extensions.
Due to its versatility, you can operate in multiple markets with a .cx domain. Even better, it suits various industries, from tech and cryptocurrency to marketing.