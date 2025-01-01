What does a .run domain mean?

The .run domain extension was created to give runners, clubs, and events an online space of their own. It immediately tells visitors that your site is about running, racing, training, or an active lifestyle.

Marathon organizers, running clubs, and personal trainers all use .run to showcase what they do. You’ll find .run websites for everything from race sign-ups and club meetups to fitness blogs, coaching services, and running gear stores.