A .run domain is ideal for anyone in the running or fitness community.
What does a .run domain mean?
The .run domain extension was created to give runners, clubs, and events an online space of their own. It immediately tells visitors that your site is about running, racing, training, or an active lifestyle.
Marathon organizers, running clubs, and personal trainers all use .run to showcase what they do. You’ll find .run websites for everything from race sign-ups and club meetups to fitness blogs, coaching services, and running gear stores.
Why use a .run domain name?
A .run domain instantly tells people you’re part of the running world. That recognition helps build trust and a sense of community among fellow runners as soon as they land on your site.
.run is short, relevant, and memorable – perfect for branding. And because .run is a newer extension, you have a better chance to snag the exact name you want, with no special restrictions on who can register.
