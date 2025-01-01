Buy your .email domain name
£ 22.99SAVE 83%£ 3.99 /year
The perfect domain for delivering your messages around the world.
Check more domain names
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
Why register a .email domain?
Boost your email deliverability rates with a universally recognised .email domain. It sends a clear message to your audience and makes your business look more trustworthy.
By using the .email top-level domain (TLD), you showcase your professionalism, whether you offer email services, excel in email marketing, or run any other business.
A domain for email solutions
As a newer generic top-level domain (gTLD), a .email extension offers you a better chance of securing a short and memorable domain name.
Advertise your brand with every email sent by creating email accounts like yourname{'@'}yourbrand.email. This simple step can help drive more traffic to your website.
.email domain FAQs
Find answers to frequently asked questions about .email domain names.