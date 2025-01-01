.email is a generic top-level domain (gTLD). Essentially, it serves two main purposes – either informing visitors that your business website is all about email, or creating a professional and trustworthy email account for your brand.

It’s a valid domain, and there are no restrictions on it. .email is also a new gTLD with great domain availability, so you will likely get the exact name you want.

Buy your .email domain to capture the attention of your target audience and increase your traffic today.