Create a trusted hub with a .directory domain
A$ 49.19SAVE 84%A$ 7.69 /1st yr
A .directory domain is made for listing services, databases, or networks to organize and share information.
Check more domain names
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
What is a .directory domain?
The .directory extension works great for platforms that organize and display information – like business listings, job boards, event calendars, service catalogs, or niche directories for communities or industries.
It’s also a smart fit for internal company tools, link-in-bio hubs, or knowledge-sharing sites that bring multiple resources into one place.
Why use a .directory domain name?
A .directory domain tells visitors they’re in the right place to find answers, contacts, or solutions. It instantly builds trust and sets clear expectations for how your site helps people navigate information.
It’s also easier to brand than many generic options – giving your platform a professional and relevant identity right from the URL.
Register your .directory domain today and make it easier for your audience to find what matters.