Building a local network, an online space, or a shared cause? Help people find belonging with a .community domain.
What is a .community domain?
A .community domain is designed for connection. It’s a web address that works for local groups, global causes, interest-based forums, and membership platforms – anywhere people come together with purpose.
If you’re creating a space where people can share, learn, support, or collaborate, a .community domain makes that mission clear from the first click.
Why register a .community domain?
A .community domain can help you stand out more effectively.
- It tells your story at a glance and demonstrates that your site is about connection.
- It’s flexible for any topic. Use it for neighborhood hubs, niche interests, online collectives, and more.
- It’s easy to remember and share. A meaningful, approachable domain that invites others in.
The internet is so vast and anonymous. Build your sense of place with a .community domain.
