Why use a .dog domain name?

A .dog domain shows your connection to the puppy-loving community. If you're in the pet industry – a groomer, trainer, pet store, or veterinarian – a .dog domain communicates your focus at first glance.

Using the .dog extension makes your services more discoverable and appealing to dog-loving customers. Plus, it gives you a better chance to secure the exact name you want. Compared to generic extensions like .com or .net, .dog is distinctive, memorable, and perfect for standing out in a niche market.

Got the perfect .dog domain in mind? Make it yours today before someone else does.