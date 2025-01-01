Strengthen your brand with a .dog domain
A$ 115.29SAVE 95%A$ 6.19 /1st yr
Claim a web address that speaks to your love for dogs. Easy to register, instantly recognizable.
Check more domain names
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
What is a .dog domain?
A .dog domain is specifically designed for anyone passionate about dogs.
Whether you’re running a pet business, launching a blog, or sharing your dog’s adventures, a .dog domain instantly connects your site to the online canine world.
Why use a .dog domain name?
A .dog domain shows your connection to the puppy-loving community. If you're in the pet industry – a groomer, trainer, pet store, or veterinarian – a .dog domain communicates your focus at first glance.
Using the .dog extension makes your services more discoverable and appealing to dog-loving customers. Plus, it gives you a better chance to secure the exact name you want. Compared to generic extensions like .com or .net, .dog is distinctive, memorable, and perfect for standing out in a niche market.
Got the perfect .dog domain in mind? Make it yours today before someone else does.