The .fyi TLD is built for all kinds of informative content: posting public announcements, sharing helpful tips, or delivering important updates – a .fyi domain can deliver all of these.
The memorable TLD your knowledge deserves
FYI is short for “for your information.” Being one of the new generic TLDs, it has emerged as a natural fit for websites built to inform. From quick guides and FAQs to service announcements and resource hubs, .fyi can help you create a catchy, succinct domain name.
It’s clean, easy to remember, and refreshingly direct. Having a domain like legalhelp.fyi or traveladvice.fyi sets the tone for content that’s all signal, no noise.
Just .fyi: information sharing can be simpler
Clarity matters – especially when you’re sharing time-sensitive, how-to, or safety-related content. The .fyi domain helps you deliver essential information in a way that’s instantly recognizable and built for searchability.
Whether you’re a professional, a creator, an organization, or you simply want to launch a no-nonsense hub for helpful knowledge, announce your go-to resource up front with a .fyi domain.
