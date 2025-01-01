A .ca domain name is a better option for Canadian businesses. .ca TLD tells potential shoppers and search engines that your website is Canadian-owned, helping you reach the local community effectively. It also has more domains available than .com.

Meanwhile, the .com domain will be great if you plan to target an international audience or have no physical presence in Canada, as this extension is reserved for Canadian businesses and individuals.

Do you serve the Canadian and international markets? Registering both the .com and .ca is possible – if the domain is available – and you can easily redirect one to the other.