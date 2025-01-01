Why choose a .ca domain?

Over 80% of Canadian customers prefer shopping from a .ca site due to the hassle-free transactions – charged in Canadian dollars, cheaper shipping cost, and no customs issues due to shopping across the border.

Therefore, websites with Canadian domains like .ca will likely stand out among search results and get more sales.

With only around 3 million .ca domain names registered, there’s also a better chance you’ll get the exact domain name you want – compared to over 10 million .net registrations and more than 145 million .com domains.