The .store extension is a top-level domain (TLD) that reveals the purpose of your website immediately. It’s a great choice for large and small businesses alike that want to enter the eCommerce world, no matter if they have an existing website or not.

So whether you’re looking to expand your current site by adding a store page or create a new website for your new online business, a .store TLD is a great way to tell potential customers you are here to sell them products or services they’ve been waiting for.